Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, near 16th Street and Park Avenue.

During the stop, the police said the driver, Jaime Jaimes Melgar, 39, of Fremont misidentified himself. Further investigation determined Melgar was driving under suspension and had three active warrants.

He was arrested and jailed on the warrants and also charged with driving under suspension and criminal impersonation.