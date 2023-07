Fremont Police officers responded at 4:31 p.m. Saturday, July 1, to the 500 block of West 23rd Street for a report of an unresponsive individual behind the steering wheel of a vehicle.

A press release said officers were able to waken Stephanie R. Mendez-Matz, 29, of Fremont who was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, DUI Drugs and refusal of a chemical test.