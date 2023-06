Fremont Police officers responded at about 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, to the 1000 block of North Somers Avenue for a disturbance involving gunshots being heard.

Upon arrival officers determined the complaint to be valid and Rebecca R. Lucht, age 69, of Fremont was the one shooting the gun in the air, a press release said.

Lucht was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.