On Saturday, Sept. 9, at about 6:56 p.m., Fremont Police officers responded to the 1000 block of Howard Street in reference to a possible impaired driver sitting unresponsive in a parked vehicle.

The vehicle left prior to officers’ arrival, but was located and stopped, a press release said.

An investigation was conducted which resulted in the arrest of Desirae S. Leonard, 41, of Fremont for obstructing an officer, driving under the influence, and two counts of refusal (PBT and Datamaster).