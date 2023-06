Fremont Police officers responded at about 6:46 p.m. Thursday, June 22, to a business in the 3000 block of East 23rd Avenue North for a welfare check.

Officers contacted Dennis L. Ghostbear, 58, homeless, who had previously been warned not to be on the property, a press release said. He was asked to leave several times but refused. He was arrested for second-degree trespassing/defying order to leave.