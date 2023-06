Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, to the 600 block of West Military Avenue in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Upon arrival officers learned the individual had left, but not before leaving behind a duffle bag that contained stolen property, a press release said.

As a result of the investigation, Jenna M. Boschult, 32, homeless, was arrested for second-degree trespassing and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property.