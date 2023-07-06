Fremont Police officers responded at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, to the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue for a possible child enticement incident.

A press release said the reporting party advised her children were riding bikes on the sidewalk, on North Lincoln Avenue, when a male party offered them candy. The children said no to the man who then sped off in an older model white Jeep.

The children described the man as having darker complexion and brown hair. No other descriptors or plate information were given. A search of the area proved unsuccessful.