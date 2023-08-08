In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 8, Fremont Police officers were dispatched to NP Mart, 2010 N. Bell St., in reference to an attempted burglary.

Kurt Bottorff, administrative captain with the Fremont Police Department, said in a press release that video footage showed three individuals wearing hoodies and face coverings damaged the front door while unsuccessfully attempting to gain entry. The individuals then fled on Austin Lane from 20th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 402-727-4002 or by using the P3 App. Refer to case No. 3637 when providing the information.