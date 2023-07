Fremont Police officers responded at about 4:33 a.m. Monday, July 10, to a burglary to a business in the 1800 block of North Bell Street.

An investigation showed force was used to gain entry, a press release from FPD said. Estimated loss is undetermined.

Anyone with information may contact CrimeStoppers at 402-727-4002 or use the P3 app to leave a tip. Reference Case #3105.