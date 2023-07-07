The Fremont Police Department is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind drivers to stop speeding and to help put an end to this risky driving behavior.

NHTSA and the Fremont Police Department will host the speeding campaign, Speeding Catches Up With You, from July 10-31. This campaign will focus on increased speed enforcement in high traffic areas to help reduce the number of crashes in such areas.

The past few years have seen an increase in risk-taking and careless driving, a press release said. Speed limits aren’t a suggestion, they are the law. Obeying these posted speed limits keep drivers and passengers safe. Although advancements in vehicle safety and passenger protection have progressed extraordinarily over the past few decades, it is still a driver’s responsibility to control their speed while behind the wheel.

There are many reasons drivers choose to speed, but lateness, traffic, and a general disregard for others are the main culprits behind this risky behavior. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object, or an unexpected curve.

“Drivers on Broad Street, Military Avenue, First Street, 19th Street, Bell Street and 23rd Street should be especially aware of this campaign and their speed. These are the areas where many of our speeding-related crashes occur,” Fremont Police Sgt. Dominic Savio said in the press release.

Young people and motorcyclists are especially susceptible to high speeds, and they represent the largest demographic involved in speeding-related vehicle crashes. In 2020, 27% of male drivers ages 18-44 and 16% of female drivers ages 18-44 involved in fatal crashes in 2020 were speeding.

Alcohol and weather also increase the likelihood of a crash while speeding. In 2020, 37% of the drivers involved in fatal crashes were speeding and had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, compared to 17% of non-speeding drivers. And the chances of a vehicle crash on wet roads increases drastically when a driver is speeding.

“We are urging our town to please slow down and obey the posted signs,” Savio said. “The choices you make behind the wheel could help save lives.

For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/speeding.