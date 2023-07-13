The next class of Nebraska State Patrol troopers has started their training at the NSP Training Academy. The recruits of Camp 68 will train for six months, with graduation in December.

Camp 68 includes 11 recruits from across Nebraska and Iowa. The area recruits are: Ethan Anderson of Fremont and Kierra Stewart of Dodge.

“These recruits have gone through a rigorous selection process to reach this point,” said Captain Andy Ecklund, NSP Director of Training. “They’ve answered the call and made a commitment to serve the public. Our Training Academy troopers will equip them with the tools and skills they need to serve with honor and dedication.”

Nebraska State Patrol recruits go through hundreds of hours of classroom and practical instruction, including life-like scenarios designed to simulate situations they will encounter while serving Nebraska. Camp 68 is scheduled to graduate on Dec. 15.

The next NSP hiring process opens in August. Interested applicants can get information and connect with a trooper recruiter at NebraskaTroopers.com.