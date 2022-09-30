CROP Hunger Walk set for Sunday

For more than 35 years, Karen Carstensen and her son, Tim, have taken extra steps to help people in need.

The Carstensens are annual participants in the Fremont Area CROP Hunger Walk.

Again this year, Karen Carstensen hopes the public will participate in the event, which helps people locally and around the world.

Registration for the event starts at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 and the walk at 1:30 p.m. The route begins and ends at St. Timothy Lutheran Church at 16th Street and Nye Avenue in Fremont.

Walkers can invite friends and relatives to donate and can contribute monetarily themselves to a cause which helps people in many ways.

CROP stands for Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty.

Church World Services is the sponsoring organization for the CROP Walk, designed to raise awareness and funds.

Carstensen said 25% of the funds raised will go to Care Corps’ LifeHouse in Fremont, which provides services and programs for the homeless and near homeless.

She notes that with inflation and the rising costs of groceries agencies like LifeHouse are seeing greater need.

Carstensen said 65% of funds raised go for disaster relief and other causes. She said some of the monies may end up helping people in Florida or Puerto Rico, which have been hit by Hurricane Ian.

Other funds are used to drill water wells in poor countries.

“They don’t have the running water we take for granted,” Carstensen said.

Women and their daughters carry jars for miles each day from their homes to places where they can have access to water. Wells built closer to their homes allow them time for other things. For girls, it can mean an opportunity to attend school.

In addition, funds can provide a pig or some other animal or a chicken for a family or items, such as seeds or tools, so recipients can produce their own food.

The CROP Hunger Walk website states that funds help empower people to meet their own needs. This can include providing technical training or micro-enterprise loans.

Carstensen said 10% of funds raised goes for administration costs.

She noted that walkers also can ask that some donations go to their own church’s helping organizations.

Last year, only eight walkers took part in the event. Carstensen believes COVID-19 may have been one of the causes that attributed to the lower participation.

Despite fewer participants, Carstensen was able to seek donations and almost $2,462 was raised in 2021.

“I’ve been doing this for so many years, the people at St. Timothy are used to me asking, ‘Would you donate,’ and pretty much everyone does. Not only the church members, but friends, neighbors.”

Carstensen learned about the CROP Walk when her son, who has autistic tendencies, was 5 years old. They began walking together in the event and have continued ever since.

In 2005, Carstensen learned no one had been found to coordinate the local event.

Carstensen knew her son would be disappointed if the event didn’t take place, so she decided to coordinate it and done so ever since. Tim is 41 years old now.

“We look forward to this,” Carstensen said.

Via her Facebook page, Carstensen tells why she is involved with the event.

“The CROP Hunger Walk is more than just a yearly gathering or event for me,” she said. “It is my chance to help families who are struggling with hunger and concerned about where they’ll find their next meal. The walk is my way of taking action, to make sure that one more person has enough to eat.”

Carstensen said Thrivent donated a $250 card that she has used to buy nonperishable food items that will go to LifeHouse.

She said Salem Lutheran Church has an endowment fund. This year, it was decided that $500 go directly to LifeHouse and the other $500 to the CROP Walk.

Carstensen said the weather is expected to be nice on Sunday and walkers often enjoy the camaraderie of the event.

Bottles of water and packet of fruit snacks will be available for walkers. Restrooms are available inside the church.

Dodge County REACT, which helps with traffic control for events, will be on hand to help walkers.

From St. Timothy Church, walkers go west on 16th Street, south to Linden Avenue and west from there, just a block or two, before reaching a walking trail. Walkers later return to the church.

Most participants walk a 2-mile route, but are welcome to walk up to 5 miles.

Families with young children may use a stroller or wagon and dogs on a leash are allowed.

People who want to donate may do so online via Karen Carstensen’s Facebook page or by visiting events.crophungerwalk.org/2022/event/fremontne

Those who have questions or would like more information or want to donate can call 402-727-5250 or call or text 402-212-9855.

Carstensen encourages the public to participate.

“There are so many people that are needy,” Carstensen said. “It makes you feel good to know you are helping.”