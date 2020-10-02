CROP Walk set for Sunday

This year is an anniversary for Karen Carstensen and her son, Tim.

It will be the 35th year the mother and son have taken part in the Fremont CROP Walk, an event sponsored by Church World Service.

The public is invited to join the duo at the ecumenical event on Sunday at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 538 W. 16th St., in Fremont.

Registration for the annual event starts at 1 p.m. and the walk begins at 1:30 p.m. A tent will be set up outside of the church. Under the tent, participants will find one table for registration and another with red Thrivent T-shirts of different sizes. The T-shirts are free to walkers who are encouraged to wear them during the event.

During the registration, participants need to wear masks until they can spread out during the walk, said Karen Carstensen, who coordinates the event.

Carstensen said the walk includes a 2-mile route that goes west on 16th Street, south to Linden Avenue and west to where it connects with a walking trail. Dodge County REACT will be on hand to help ensure safety for the walkers.

Those who would like to walk more than 2 miles may do so. There is a 5-mile walk, but participants need not go the entire 5 miles.