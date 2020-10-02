CROP Walk set for Sunday

This year is an anniversary for Karen Carstensen and her son, Tim.
It will be the 35th year the mother and son have taken part in the Fremont CROP Walk, an event sponsored by Church World Service.
The public is invited to join the duo at the ecumenical event on Sunday at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 538 W. 16th St., in Fremont.
Registration for the annual event starts at 1 p.m. and the walk begins at 1:30 p.m. A tent will be set up outside of the church. Under the tent, participants will find one table for registration and another with red Thrivent T-shirts of different sizes. The T-shirts are free to walkers who are encouraged to wear them during the event.
During the registration, participants need to wear masks until they can spread out during the walk, said Karen Carstensen, who coordinates the event.
Carstensen said the walk includes a 2-mile route that goes west on 16th Street, south to Linden Avenue and west to where it connects with a walking trail. Dodge County REACT will be on hand to help ensure safety for the walkers.
Those who would like to walk more than 2 miles may do so. There is a 5-mile walk, but participants need not go the entire 5 miles.
Since the weather isn’t expected to be warm, walkers may want to bring along some warmer clothing. Families are invited to bring children in strollers and wagons and pets on leashes. Pets are permitted if owners plan to pick up the animals’ messes.
Unlike past events, no refreshments will be served, but there will be bottles of water for participants. HyVee also is donating a dozen helium balloons which will be anchored to the tent.
Kayla Schwedhelm, the 2021 Nebraska Teen Miss Agriculture USA, will walk in the event.
Carstensen also said the Thrivent Action Team also will provide a gift card to purchase food for a local charity.
CROP stands for Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty. CWS, a global humanitarian agency that focuses on poverty and hunger, sponsors the event. Funds raised help people locally, nationally and around the world.
Carstensen said 25% of the proceeds raised from the event will go to Care Corps LifeHouse in Fremont and 65% will go to national and international causes or to disaster relief with the remaining 10 percent used for administration.
Globally, funds could be used to help buy animals, such as chickens or goats, for people in impoverished countries. Or it could be used to provide a well, so women and girls won’t have to walk miles each day just to get water for their families.
Support Local Journalism
Donors, who sponsor a walker, also can request that 65% of their monetary contribution go to their church’s helping organization such as Lutheran World Relief or Catholic Charities.
Most walkers already know about the event and are getting sponsors or plan to sponsor themselves.
“Many walks around the country are virtual and I’m so very thankful that as of now we’re planning on actually walking,” Carstensen said.
Those who can’t make it to the event but still want to donate, may do so online by visiting https://www.crophungerwalk.org/fremontne. The minimum is $10 and the donation is tax deductible.
Carstensen said donors also may send a check made out to CWS/CROP and sent to her at 735 N. M St., in Fremont.
For Carstensen and her son, Tim, the CROP Walk is a tradition. They began walking when Tim, who has autistic tendencies, was 5 years old and have continued since. Karen Carstensen began coordinating the event in 2005.
Carstensen hopes other folks will take part in the event.
“We hope for a good turnout, but we plan to walk regardless,” Carstensen said. “Last year, we didn’t have a really good turnout. The feeling was that there was giving fatigue after all of the flooding problems here in Nebraska.”
Carstensen believes walkers can benefit from participating.
“It’s a chance to feel like you are doing something to help people here in our area and around the world — many of whom are so much worse off than we are,” she said.
Contributions are important.
“Donations are needed more than ever, because of the economic disruption caused by the pandemic,” Carstensen said.
She also expresses appreciation for the support of her pastor.
“Pastor Shari (Schwedhelm) and her family have been really supportive and I appreciate her help so much,” Carstensen said. “She’s almost been like a co-coordinator.”
For questions about the CROP Walk, call or text 402-212-9855. Callers also may call 402-727-5250 and may need to leave a message.
