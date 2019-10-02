Karen Carstensen and her son, Tim, are observing a special anniversary.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the CROP Walk, an event sponsored by Church World Service.
Area residents are invited to participate in an event designed to raise funds to help people in this country and abroad.
Registration for the annual event starts at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Nye Avenue in Fremont.
The walk, which is open to the public, begins at 1:30 p.m. and concludes at the church where participants are invited for refreshments.
Participants begin by getting a walker’s envelope from Carstensen. The envelope has materials that explain more about the event and fundraising tips.
Once they get the envelope, they get sponsors who donate and then, preferably, turn in that envelope on the day of the walk or soon thereafter.
Walkers, who want to get an envelope or who have questions, may call Carstensen at 402-212-9855 and leave a message.
Participants also can show up the day of the event and hopefully sponsor themselves for even a small donation.
Those who can’t make it to the event but still want to donate, may do so online by visiting www.crophungerwalk.orgremontne. The minimum is $10 and the donation is tax deductible.
The walk features 2- and 5-mile routes.
“We go west and then south of St. Timothy to where we meet the walking trail on the north side of Linden Avenue,” she said.
Families with young children can bring strollers or wagons.
Dodge County REACT members help ensure walkers’ safety.
CROP stands for Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty.
CWS, a global humanitarian agency that focuses on poverty and hunger, sponsors the event.
Carstensen said 25 % of the funds raised will go to LifeHouse in Fremont and 65 % will go to national and international causes or to disaster relief.
Donors, who sponsor a walker, also can request that 65 % of their monetary contribution go to their church’s helping organization such as Lutheran World Relief or Catholic Charities.
The remaining 10 % goes for CWS materials and supplies.
For 50 years now, Americans have been stepping up to end hunger for their neighbors around the block and around the world, she said.
In 1969, youth in Bismarck, South Dakota, and York County Pennsylvania hosted the first-ever charity walkathon in the United State and birthed the CROP Walk hunger movement.
Today, 44 states host CWS-sponsored CROP Walks with the same goal – a world where every child has enough healthy food every day, she said.
The CROP Walk website states that more than $8.3 million was raised in 2018. More than 87,000 people took part in more than 800 walks.
Carstensen and her son, Tim, have been participating for 34 years.
Their affiliation with the CROP Walk began in the 1980s. Tim had been diagnosed with autistic tendencies the spring before his fifth birthday.
That fall, a notice about the CROP Walk appeared in the church bulletin at St. Timothy’s.
“I looked at that and thought, ‘There are things that he will not be able to do, but he can do this,’” Carstensen said.
In 2005, Carstensen was waiting for word about that year’s walk when she learned that no one had been found to coordinate the local event.
By then, Tim and his mom had been participating for about 18 years.
Carstensen knew Tim would be disappointed if they didn’t get to take part in the event.
So although she had a month or less to plan, Carstensen opted to coordinate the local walk.
She’s continued to coordinate the event ever since.
“He looks forward to it every year,” she said of her son.
In the last three or four years, a friend of Tim’s from ENCOR has participated with the young man and his mother as well.
A fewer number of people overall took part in the 2018 walk, but the weather was chilly last year.
Carstensen is hoping for better weather and more walkers this year.
There will be balloons. HyVee provided the labor to fill the balloons, she said.
She believes people will benefit by participating.
“It gives those of us who participate a good feeling that we are helping – both here in our area, but also for people around the world and there is a camaraderie and it makes it fun,” she said. “You see people come back year after year. Tim and I are not the only ones who look forward to this.”