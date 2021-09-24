CROP Walk set Sunday at St. Timothy Lutheran Church to help those in need

For decades, Karen Carstensen and her son, Tim, really have gone the extra mile to help people in need.
Karen Carstensen organizes the annual CROP Walk in Fremont.
CROP — which stands for Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty — helps people locally, nationally and internationally.
This year, the event is set for Sunday. Registration begins at 1 p.m. with the walk starting at 1:30 p.m. The walk begins and ends at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Nye Avenue in Fremont.
The public is invited to participate.
The CROP Walk’s roots stretch back to Church World Service, founded 75 years ago in 1946, in the aftermath of World War II.
Back then, 17 denominations formed an agency that could collectively do what they couldn’t do as well alone, the CWS website states. The Crop Project was organized in 1947 when farmers were asked to donate food and seed crops to hungry people in post-World War II Europe and Asia.
The CROP Walk, itself, dates back to 1969 when teens in North Dakota and Pennsylvania decided they wanted to help families who had to walk miles for food and clean water.
Since then, millions of people from almost every state have participated.
Carstensen and her son, who has autistic tendencies, began walking in 1986 when Tim was 5 years old.
Then in 2005, Carstensen learned that no one had been found to coordinate the local event.
Carstensen knew her son would be disappointed if the event didn’t take place, so she decided to coordinate it.
She’s continued to coordinate the local event ever since.
Carstensen said the CROP Walk is designed to raise awareness and funds, adding that 25% of the funds raised go to Care Corps’ LifeHouse.
“We have poverty around here so we hope to help in some small way to alleviate that,” she said.
Other funds go to help people throughout the country who’ve been in disasters. Principally, funds go around the world to help impoverished people who don’t have access to food or clean water.
Christensen said women, carrying huge containers, will walk for miles each day so they can get water for drinking and other daily needs, because they don’t have a nearby well.
“Most of us here in our country, if we have a catastrophe where water is not available, it is a big inconvenience, but usually it’s for a short period of time,” Carstensen said.
To participate, walkers may get envelopes from Carstensen. The envelopes have materials that explain more about the event and a sponsorship form. Walkers can ask family members and friends to donate.
People also can register online at www.crophungerwalk.org/fremontne/ and donations are accepted on that site.
Carstensen said it’s not too late to register. Participants may register at the event. The Rev. Shari Schwedhelm, pastor of St. Timothy, has made her family’s tent available.
The large tent will be posted outside the church for the event registration.
Masks will be encouraged during registration. If they wish, participants also may wear a mask during the walk, but Carstensen figures most won’t because the walk takes place outside.
There is no charge to participate, but it’s hoped that participants will make a donation.
Bottles of water will be available. Restrooms are available inside the church. A Thrivent Action Team will be involved and Carstensen believes about 25 Thrivent T-shirts will be available for walkers.
Most participants walk a 2-mile route, but they are welcome to go for 5 miles. Most of the walking will take place on a walking trail on the west side of town.
Dogs on a leash are allowed and families with young children may use a stroller or wagon.
In 2020, the local CROP Walk had the best turnout it had seen in years. Almost 25 people took part in the in-person event.
“Last year, so many places here in our country had virtual walks,” Carstensen said. “Due to us all pulling together, we were able to have an actual, in-person walk.”
Carstensen believes participants benefit from the camaraderie of people joining together to do something that helps others.
“With all the division that we have in our country, I think there’s a very good chance that not everyone who walks are going to agree on a variety of issues, but we agree there are people who need help and this is our way of helping,” she said.
Carstensen said she plans to continue coordinating the CROP Walk as long as she is able.
Those who have questions or would like more information may contact Carstensen by calling 402-727-5250 and leaving a message or 402-212-9855.