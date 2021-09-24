CROP Walk set Sunday at St. Timothy Lutheran Church to help those in need

Carstensen and her son, who has autistic tendencies, began walking in 1986 when Tim was 5 years old.

Then in 2005, Carstensen learned that no one had been found to coordinate the local event.

Carstensen knew her son would be disappointed if the event didn’t take place, so she decided to coordinate it.

She’s continued to coordinate the local event ever since.

Carstensen said the CROP Walk is designed to raise awareness and funds, adding that 25% of the funds raised go to Care Corps’ LifeHouse.

“We have poverty around here so we hope to help in some small way to alleviate that,” she said.

Other funds go to help people throughout the country who’ve been in disasters. Principally, funds go around the world to help impoverished people who don’t have access to food or clean water.

Christensen said women, carrying huge containers, will walk for miles each day so they can get water for drinking and other daily needs, because they don’t have a nearby well.

“Most of us here in our country, if we have a catastrophe where water is not available, it is a big inconvenience, but usually it’s for a short period of time,” Carstensen said.