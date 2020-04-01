'Cruise Fremont Night' brings classic cars to road while social distancing

“There was a little bit of everything,” he said. “It was neat to see the variety.”

Daniel Cech of Fremont drove his son’s 1966 Chevrolet Impala with his wife and sons inside. He said he enjoyed the social distancing aspect of the cruise and the outlet it provided for classic car fans.

“It was a big thing for us just to get out of the house, go do something,” he said. “Since there isn’t a whole lot going on at the moment and not a whole lot that can go on, why not jump in the car and drive around the square?”

Cech said the event was especially important for the spectators, many of whom could not leave the house.

“Even though we think this is a big deal, it’s a big boost for some of those people that are shut in just to see and hear the cars,” he said. “And I know for me personally, hearing the cars, whether it’s a car with a big cam in it or a car with just a nice set of mufflers, you hear that rumble of a small-block Chevy or a big-block Chevy coming by, it just makes your heart skip a beat.”

With many neighbors who also own classic cars, Karls said he was glad to live in Fremont, which he called a “car-centric town.”