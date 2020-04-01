'Cruise Fremont Night' brings classic cars to road while social distancing

Jeff Karls said with the coronavirus, those who own classic cars have nothing to do.
Last month, he traveled from Fremont to Omaha to attend the World of Wheels car show. In the middle of the show, Gov. Pete Ricketts limited public gatherings to 10 people, forcing the owners to go home early on Sunday.
With his car in the garage during a prime season for car shows, Karls and his wife, Jenny, started discussing what to do with so many people social distancing at home.
“We were just talking about getting out and driving around and getting out for an afternoon the next nice day that we had to just get the kids out and just go see the world and see something other than these four walls,” he said.
After reaching out to others on Facebook, that simple ride turned into an around 200-car “Cruise Fremont Night” event last Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. People from Fremont and even cities like Omaha, Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, took their classic cars on a ride around the town.
“It blew up pretty fast,” Karls said. “I think there were a lot of people that were just kind of looking for something, anything as a destination.”
To make sure people were practicing social distancing during the event, most of the preparation was done through a Facebook event, where people could find guidelines for the cruise and addresses where people requested to drive-by.
“I didn’t want to have anybody that was really having any kind of face-to-face or close interaction,” he said. “Talking to each other from one car to the next was sufficient for most everything that we were handling.”
The Karlses recently had a groundbreaking for the Quasar Drive-In Theater near Valley. Karls said he’s gotten requests to hold a graduation ceremony and church service for Easter Sunday at the drive-in, but has been unable to with construction.
As he works at a hot rods shop in Lincoln, Karls said he often takes his 1946 Ford to work.
“It’s kind of neat to do whatever errands or anything that you need to run around in a classic car,” he said. “It brightens people’s spirits a little bit, I think, and gives them something else to look at besides the same old every day.”
Karls drove the Ford with his wife and two sons during the cruise, while his daughter and boyfriend took their 1929 Ford Model A.
“My 5-year-old, he thought it was the coolest thing in the whole world to get McDonald’s drive-thru and then sit in the parking lot and eat it while we watched all these old cars and hot rods drive by,” Karls said.
At the cruise, Karls said he saw a wide range of cars, including Chevrolet Sedans and Chevelles.
“There was a little bit of everything,” he said. “It was neat to see the variety.”
Daniel Cech of Fremont drove his son’s 1966 Chevrolet Impala with his wife and sons inside. He said he enjoyed the social distancing aspect of the cruise and the outlet it provided for classic car fans.
“It was a big thing for us just to get out of the house, go do something,” he said. “Since there isn’t a whole lot going on at the moment and not a whole lot that can go on, why not jump in the car and drive around the square?”
Cech said the event was especially important for the spectators, many of whom could not leave the house.
“Even though we think this is a big deal, it’s a big boost for some of those people that are shut in just to see and hear the cars,” he said. “And I know for me personally, hearing the cars, whether it’s a car with a big cam in it or a car with just a nice set of mufflers, you hear that rumble of a small-block Chevy or a big-block Chevy coming by, it just makes your heart skip a beat.”
With many neighbors who also own classic cars, Karls said he was glad to live in Fremont, which he called a “car-centric town.”
“It’s really pretty cool to see the stuff that comes out of the woodwork when something like this takes place,” he said. “You really get to see things that you wouldn’t get to see at a car show.”
As he used to “cruise the square” every Friday and Saturday when he was younger, Karls said he was glad his children enjoyed it, as well as others who commented on the event’s page.
“So it’s kind of interesting to pass that little piece of Fremont folklore down to another generation of kids that may not have even known that was a thing,” he said.
Although he’s heard comments of people wanting to hold another cruise next Sunday if the weather is nice, Karls said he’d like to see future cruises focus on highway travel to smaller towns in the area to further practice social distancing.
“Something like a ‘reliability run’ that gets cars out and out of town and a limited exposure in town, people wouldn’t have the opportunity to congregate like that,” he said. “You’d be able to offer the same service basically, but without having worries about people getting in too big of groups.”
But Karls said the cruise last Sunday also gave the people involved a sense of purpose, especially at a time when the opportunities are limited.
“We build these cars for ourselves, but we also build them for other people to look at and appreciate,” he said. “And that’s something that you want to share, and when there’s no outlet to do that, it’s a pretty big downer to just have something like that sit in the garage and not be able to share it with the world.”
