As I get more involved in the world of information science, I continue to learn about serving the needs of the community.
I decided to make this my career because of how much I love helping people. This motivates me to increase services and educational opportunities here at Keene Memorial Library and in the Fremont area.
In the time that I have worked at this library, I have become acutely aware of how much of an impact the library can make in the community. When patrons come in for assistance or to get a library card and they realize that I am a Spanish-speaking librarian, they are immediately at ease to ask questions. I am always eager to explain the library to patrons, offer my assistance, walk them through our collections, and invite them to programs. It is from building this bridge with families and individuals that I have come up with the idea of offering a language exchange event on an ongoing basis.
The Language Exchange will allow anyone interested in practicing language the opportunity to do so. I am hoping to pair up language learners of both English and Spanish so that they may develop those skills together. Attendees will have fun helping each other with their linguistic goals while meeting new people. This can be a stress-free method of asking questions, increasing vocabulary, and improving pronunciation. It may also be a great way to discover different and wonderful languages and cultures!
Language Exchange will be held at two different times: Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. starting soon. It doesn’t matter if you are a novice or advanced; if you want to practice Spanish or English, please join me at this event!