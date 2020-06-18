Cue: Foxglove is true perennial

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unlike foxglove that are biennial, straw foxglove (Digitalis lutea) is a true perennial.

The light yellow, bell-shaped, downward-facing flowers are smaller than their biennial relatives, but what is lost in flower size, straw foxglove makes up for in reliability and ease of growth.

Straw foxglove does best in average garden soil in a site that receives about two to five hours of direct sunlight daily.

Planted at the edge of tree lines, in woodlands, or where the neighbor’s garage shades your yard, this foxglove excels in challenging sunlight conditions. Its short stature, at 18-24 inches in height, makes it a good choice for the front of a shady border. Water during dry spells and mulch with a 2-4 inch layer of woodchips to keep soil evenly moist.

Spent flowers may be deadheaded or left in place to allow seeds to fall around the parent plant.

Sources list straw foxglove as a short-lived plant and winter hardy to 5 degrees Fahrenheit.