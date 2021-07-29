Cue: The Cicada Killer Wasp

The size of the cicada killer wasp is alarming to many people, prompting phone calls and emails to Nebraska Extension Offices with questions of how best to eradicate them.

The female, at 2 inches long and with three bright yellow stripes on her abdomen, is one of the largest insects in our landscape. The male is large too, though smaller than the female at 1½ inches long, and is stinger-less.

Both males and females are pollinators, moving pollen as they feed on flower nectar.

The cicada killer wasp gets its name from, as you would guess, killing cicadas. The female cicada killer wasp has a stinger that she uses to inject venom into cicadas, not killing the cicadas but instead paralyzing them.

She then flies the cicada to her nesting area, dragging it underground.

The nest she digs herself, locating it 12-15 inches below ground in loose dry soil. The female wasp, knowing the gender of her eggs, will see to it that male eggs each get one cicada as a food source, while the female eggs, because they develop into larger insects than their male counterparts, will get two cicadas each.