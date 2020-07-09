Cue: Vegetable gardening 101

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Vegetable Gardening 101”is for new gardeners desiring to learn more about the challenges and rewards of gardening in Nebraska.

Housed on the Backyard Farmer website, this web page focuses on:

selecting what vegetables to grow;

choosing a good site to grow the garden;

how to determine what size the garden should be;

building the garden, whether it is a raised bed or in the ground;

when to plant based on cool season or warm season vegetables;

determining whether to directly sow seeds or if transplants are needed to get a jump start;

understanding plant size so plants aren’t planted too close together;

identification and prevention of insect, disease and weed problems; and

the harvest and storage of vegetables with an eye toward food safety.

Each section is designed to give a quick overview for those who want enough information to get started while supporting information is provided for gardeners who want to dig deeper, with links to NebGuides (topic-specific information publications) and Backyard Farmer video segments.

Vegetable Gardening 101 is found at https://go.unl.edu/veggies101 .

Kathleen Cue is an ISA & TRAQ Certified Arborist and a Nebraska Extension Horticulture Educator for Dodge County. She can be reached at: 1206 West 23rd Street, Fremont, NE 68025-2504; (402) 727-2775; or kcue2@unl.edu.

