Cue: What are Master Gardeners up to

Nebraska Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are hard at work.

In Dodge and Washington Counties, Master Gardeners are working on food gardens. Growing Together Nebraska is a joint effort between Master Gardeners and Extension Nutrition Educators. Vegetables and herbs are planted, cared for, harvested, weighed, and donated to local food pantries. Donations are already underway, with the harvest of radishes and basil! A huge variety of vegetables have been planted, with tomatoes, peppers, onions, potatoes, broccoli, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, and pumpkins (to name a few) eventually providing nutritious locally-grown food for the food insecure.

In Dakota County, Master Gardeners are pruning the fruit trees at the South Sioux City Community Orchard. Located on park property, the orchard is a cooperative effort between Nebraska Extension and the South Sioux City Parks Department. Guided by Master Gardeners, locals can volunteer their time to manage weeds, water, and prune trees, earning a portion of the fruit harvest for themselves.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Burt County, the Tekamah Pollinator Garden is readying for visitors. With the idea of planting gardens primarily to benefit insects, the popularity of pollinator gardens is on the rise. Groups from colleges, schools, and garden clubs tour the garden and take ideas back for their own projects.