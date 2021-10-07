Cue: Why plants bloom out of season

It is not unusual for some plants to blossom out of season.

Magnolia, crabapple, lilac and forsythia are notably spring-blooming plants, but stressful growing conditions can instigate a type of dormancy that pushes flowering to later in the season.

Lilacs are a great example this year.

To better understand why this happens, it is helpful to know when flower bud formation takes place.

As soon as the current flowers fade, trees and shrubs begin the process of making flower buds for next year.

These buds are stored within the wood, fully formed just beneath the bark, during the remainder of the summer and extending through the winter. In a “normal” growing season (whatever that is!) flower buds will break dormancy in the spring and emerging buds will open. Environmental conditions and ill-timed pruning will disrupt the timing of flower bud emergence.

It’s important to note that the late flowering of a lilac does not indicate a dying plant. It does, however, point to something being off, whether it is manmade or environmental.