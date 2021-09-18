Dad and daughter share love of theater with students

“I think I’d already been in love with theater, but that just kind of solidified it,” she said.

Caitie was involved in Elkhorn Community Theatre while in elementary and middle school.

At Elkhorn High School, she was involved in one-act plays and musicals. She was nominated for best actress for the Orphan Train. Her senior year, she was Gertrude in “Seussical the Musical.”

By the time Caitie was at Elkhorn High School, her dad – who entered teaching later in life—was the vocal music instructor there, and directed the musicals.

That was a huge blessing, she said, and also something that made her a little tougher when she earned roles or solos – then was told by some peers that she only obtained them because of her dad.

“I think my dad would be the first one to say that he was almost tougher on my brother and I when we were in high school, just because he didn’t want us to ever feel like we didn’t earn any solos or roles in musicals,” she said. “I’m really grateful for that now.”

She believes her father’s high expectations probably made high school easier for her, because she honestly could tell her friends how hard she had to work to earn a role or solo.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}