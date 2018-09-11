Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a new class soon for dads struggling to style their daughters’ hair.
Daddy Does Hair (HORC 5140/18F & CRN #60191) will be held from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 27 in Room 211 of the West Point Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Ave.
This course is ideal for fathers who need to style their daughters’ hair but aren’t sure where to begin. Participants will learn how to properly take care of hair as well as learn different techniques, from brushing to pony tails. A hands-on component with models will also be part of the class.
Cost for the course, with Terri Johnson the instructor, is $20.
To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.