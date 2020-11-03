Dairy Queen in Fremont to upgrade to modernized building in 2021

Pleskac said the current building will be demolished “as soon as possible,” hopefully by the end of the month. Construction on the new building will start very shortly thereafter during the winter.

“We’d like to get the footings in before the ground freezes too hard, because then the rest of the building can take shape over the winter once we get the footings in,” Pleskac said. “So that’s priority number one, and then we’ll work as fast as we can, while still doing a quality job and what Mother Nature allows us to do.”

Although the project is at the mercy of weather, Pleskac said the tentative schedule has the project ending in mid- or late-May. Upon opening, he said the restaurant will have anywhere from 50 to 60 part- and full-time staff.

“Because of the increased efficiency, and hopefully the volume that the city will support on that, it should be a decent increase of the amount of jobs and the amount of staff, employees that we have on our team,” Pleskac said.

Pleskac said he was excited for the new building and the unique marketing that will take place before its opening. With so many first-time staff, he said the restaurant will do the best it can.

“We’re going to strive to offer a great product and great service,” he said. “But again, especially with the new building, learning the operation flow and with the training of the additional staff, we’re going to have some learning bumps along the way, but we’ll continue to work every day to get better.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0