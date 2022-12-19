Dangerously cold wind chills, possible blizzard forecast

Dangerously cold wind chills — as low as 50 degrees below zero — with possible blizzard conditions is forecast to start mid-week.

“It’s a significant storm system that’s potentially very dangerous, because of the combination of the snow, bitter cold wind chills, strong winds and low visibility,” said Bryon Miller, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

The weather service has issued a wind chill warning from midnight Wednesday to noon Saturday in northeast Nebraska.

Snow is expected to start falling Wednesday and to accumulate that night and into Thursday with flurries into Friday.

“Blizzard conditions could also develop with this (weather) system Wednesday night into Thursday night with the combination of the snow and winds,” Miller said.

The NWS is predicting accumulations of a possible 4 to 7 inches of the white stuff with winds gusting as high as 50 miles per hour.

“Travel could become difficult if not impossible for parts of the region,” Miller said. “Travel conditions will not be very good from Wednesday night into Thursday night for the area.”

Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, the NWS reported.

“People need to keep up with the forecast as we get closer to the event,” Miller said.

The NWS states that travelers stranded on roads face a dangerous situation. On its website weather.gov/safety/winter the NWS offers numerous tips.

In dressing for extremely cold weather, the NWS advises wearing:

• Three layers or more of clothing (including one insulating) on the top half of the body. The outer layer/coat should keep out wind.

• Two layers or more of clothing on the bottom half of the body.

• Warm hat.

• Face mask.

• Gloves.

• Waterproof boots.

Those considering travel should call 511 for the latest traffic and road incidents and weather condition and advises people to make sure lights, the heater and windshield wipers are in proper condition and to make sure all fluid levels are full.

The NWS advises the public to carry a Winter Storm Survival Kit in their vehicles, which includes:

* Mobile phone, charger, batteries.

* Blankets/sleeping bags.

* Flashlight with extra batteries.

* First-aid kit.

* Knife.

* High-calorie, non-perishable food.

* Extra clothing to keep dry.

* Large empty can to use as emergency toilet, tissues, toilet paper and paper towels.

* Small can and waterproof matches to melt snow for drinking water.

* Sack of sand or cat litter for traction.

* Shovel.

* Windshield scraper and brush.

* Tool kit.

* Tow rope.

* Battery booster cables.

* Water container.

* Candle and matches to provide light and in an emergency, lifesaving heat.

* Compass and road maps, don't depend on mobile devices with limited battery life.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that approximately 1,300 are killed by hypothermia (when the body temperature gets very low) each year. The National Institute on Aging indicates that most of these are seniors, while some are children and young adults.

Older adults can lose body heat faster than when they were young and changes in their bodies that come with aging can make it harder for them to be aware of getting cold.

Even being in a cold house, apartment or other building can lead to hypothermia for an older adult.

The NIA offers several tips to help adults stay warm while inside, which include:

• Set your heat to at least 68-70 degrees Fahrenheit. To save on the heating bill, close the vents and shut the doors in unused rooms. Keep the basement door closed. Place a rolled towel in front of all doors to keep out drafts.

• Make sure your house isn’t losing heat through windows. Keep blinds and curtains closed. Use weather stripping or caulk to keep out cold air.

• Dress warmly on cold days even while staying in the house. Throw a blanket over your legs. Wear socks and slippers.

• When going to sleep, wear long underwear under pajamas, and use extra covers. Wear a cap or hat.

• Eat enough food to keep up your weight. Drink alcohol moderately, if at all. Alcoholic drinks can make you lose body heat.

• Ask family or friends to check on you during cold weather. If a power outage leaves you without heat, stay with a relative or friend.

More information can be found at: nia.nih.gov/health/cold-weather-safety-older-adults