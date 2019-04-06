The Lewis-Clark Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a tea on April 2 at the May Museum.
Lewis-Clark member Judy Ekeler and Chapter Regent Elizabeth Hansen presented the awards. State Regent Suzanne Jarman was a special guest.
DAR Good Citizen Awards were presented to Anna Vobejda from Archbishop Bergan High School and to Juanita Mendoza from Fremont High School.
The DAR Good Citizen Award is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship and is open to senior class students in public or private secondary schools.
The Good Citizen Award has been given by the national society since 1934. Students who are chosen as DAR Good Citizens must have the qualities of dependability, which includes truthfulness, loyalty and punctuality; service, which includes cooperation, courtesy and consideration of others; leadership, which includes personality, self-control and ability to assume responsibility; and patriotism, which includes unselfish interest in family, school, community and nation to an outstanding degree.
The May Museum Gardeners were recipients of the DAR Community Service Award.
The May Museum Victorian Garden, just west of the May Museum, originated in 1982. It contains a variety of plants, mostly perennials, which bloom at different times of the year, providing a beautiful and colorful display enjoyed by patrons and guests.
This beautiful site is made possible by the gardeners ranging in ages from the 40s to 86, who meet every Tuesday, all year long, to work in the garden. In addition to their garden work, they are members of the Dodge County Historical Society and support the museum in other ways, as docents or storekeepers, or as volunteers who help with museum fundraisers.
They also have donated to various museum projects. The garden is truly a gift to the community made possible by the hard work, skill and dedication of these generous, community-minded women.
This year’s honoree for the Women in American History Award was Margherite Schneider, born in Fremont in 1892. She attended schools in Fremont until her third year of high school when she went to Dana Hall in Massachusetts, a college prep school.
She graduated from Dana Hall in 1910 but decided not to attend college. She returned to Fremont and in 1917 enrolled in nurse’s training at University Hospital in Omaha. In her second year there she left school when she decided to go to France as a canteen worker during World War I.
She sailed for France in 1918 on the ship “Austerlay,” a trip arranged by the Red Cross but for which all volunteers were required to pay their own way. She worked in Paris, “dishing out coffee like mad to a great sea of soldiers.” She stayed in France with the Red Cross for 11 months. Her two sisters also traveled to France and worked to support the war effort.
When Margherite returned home she married Fred Spears, a Fremont attorney. Margherite is remembered as an avid and accomplished bridge player and bird watcher. She was a member of Dodge County Historical Society, Fremont Art Association, First Methodist Church and Priscilla Flower Mission … and she was a true patriot. She died in August 1984 in Fremont.
Tom and Deanna Wolf of the Platte Valley Bank of North Bend were awarded the DAR Historic Preservation Recognition Award. This award is designed to recognize worthy individuals for outstanding achievement in all areas of historic preservation.
The First National Bank building in North Bend was built in 1917, at a cost of $15,000. After the Depression the Bank of Morse Bluff purchased the old First National Bank building and renamed itself Platte Valley Bank. The bank offices were located in this building until a new building was constructed in 1962, directly to the south of the old building.
In preparation for the 125th anniversary celebration of the Platte Valley Bank, the Wolfs made plans to restore the historic bank facility. After extensive interior reinforcement, remodeling and restoration of three stained glass skylights, and the front façade of the building restored, it will provide a gathering spot for community activities for a very long time.
Since the completion of the project, the bank building has been available at no charge, to all citizens of the North Bend community, and has been used for club meetings, family gatherings, class reunions and more, a true gift to the community.
Following the award presentations, a tea was held in honor of the recipients, their families, school personnel, friends, and those who wrote letters of support for their applications.