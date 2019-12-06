The Lewis-Clark Chapter of DAR will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the home of Dr. Colleen Dilley for a luncheon and meeting to follow.
Let Dilley know if you will be attending.
Let Dilley know if you will be attending.
Reporter/news assistant
Tammy Greunke is a native of Cedar Bluffs and reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
