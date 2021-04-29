DAR recognizes individuals, schools

Bergan schools planned to be in session, but closed for part of the week and joined the effort.

During that time, students and staff from both school systems helped by providing food, filling sandbags, organizing the volunteer registration center and providing shelter for those displaced by the flood.

Staffs from both schools worked to identify displaced students, access their needs and make provisions for them.

“This unselfish gift of time, talent and resources has undoubtedly made a positive impression, not only on the community in general, but especially on our youth, who learned first-hand the necessity for and value of, community service,” the DAR chapter stated.

After the year of the flood, no one could have foreseen the challenges that faced schools, teachers, administrators, and support staff, during the pandemic.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our schools for the cooperation, determination, poise, organization and good spirit with which they have confronted all the challenges of these unprecedented times,” the DAR stated. “We of the Fremont community are indeed fortunate to have some very special and dedicated people running our schools!”

Don Cunningham