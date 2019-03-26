DAV’s Disaster Response Team will be in Fremont with emergency relief friends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. DAV’s Disaster Response Team will be staged in the Walmart parking lot.
Veterans and their families may qualify for assistance if there is an immediate need or they have been displaced due to the recent flooding. Proof of service and physical residence in the flood area will be required.
The DAV’s area of responsibility is not limited to just Fremont. If you were impacted by the flood, call 402-270-9638 to see if the DAV can offer assistance to you.