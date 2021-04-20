DCHS director seen modifying security system's recording settings, according to testimony

Security footage that allegedly shows Dodge County Humane Society Director Tamar Reed tampering with the recording settings of the humane society’s security system could come to light following a Monday hearing.
County Judge Francis Barron III overruled an objection brought forward by Attorney Thomas Thomsen that would have prevented the plaintiff from issuing a subpoena to receive the hard drive of DCHS’s security system, which was received by the Fremont Police Department last summer.
Thomsen represents DCHS in its case against the Debby Durham Family Foundation.
The Debby Durham Family Foundation filed a complaint against DCHS in November 2020 alleging that DCHS had breached its contract and misused funds.
In 2018, the foundation agreed to provide a $15,000 grant to DCHS to receive an indoor and outdoor security system.
In 2020, the foundation awarded an additional $10,000 grant to DCHS to help cover costs for a professional consultant to review operations and make recommendations for improvements at the humane society.
The complaint states that both grants were “wholly contingent upon the defendant adhering to the signed agreement.”
The foundation alleged that DCHS breached its contract in several ways, specifically pointing to two clauses stating that the humane society “will not engage in any activity which would jeopardize its charitable organization and tax exempt status relative to the Internal Revenue Code” and that DCHS “will not undertake any activity which is prohibited by federal or state law.”
FPD Lieutenant Ed Watts was called to testify under subpoena on the seizure and contents of the security system.
Attorney John Farrell, who represents the Debby Durham Family Foundation, asked Watts to recall the department’s efforts to retrieve the hard drive last summer.
Watts said FPD issued a preservation letter to Reed and DCHS in May 2020. A preservation letter is a written request that certain documents or electronically stored information be preserved in anticipation of future litigation.
The letter was sent following allegations that DCHS had kept a dog named Cinnamon at the humane society in 2019 without the owner’s knowledge.
Prior to a May 2020 Fremont City Council meeting, a former Dodge County Humane Society employee wrote to councilmembers recounting her experience at the shelter. She alleged that employees were told not to tell anyone that the dog was at the shelter.
“[Reed] told the owner multiple times that the dog was not there and the majority of the time she was there,” Maddy Mathews wrote in a statement submitted to council. “We were told to not tell anyone that she was there. Throughout the time she was there she had to be hidden.”
After seizing the hard drive to the security system later that summer, Watts said a technician was unable to go back to the date of the dog’s disappearance because the recording settings had been changed.
The settings on the security system had originally been set to record a year’s worth of footage, but those settings were later changed to only store two weeks worth of footage.
Watts said footage shows Reed entering a closet where security equipment is kept for “several minutes.”
Matt Schott, the president of Complete Security & Investigations, installed the security system at DCHS. During testimony, he said Reed entered the location where the security system is stored at the exact time when the recording settings were changed from 365 days of storage to two weeks.
“I looked at the camera where the server is at and could clearly see that it was the director who went into that room,” he said.
Falwell said DCHS had already received the preservation letter prior to the time when those recording settings were changed.
“That was done prior to the changing of the settings, which is a federal crime of obstruction of justice,” he said.
Watts said he recommended that charges be filed with the county attorney for tampering with the recording settings following the reception of the preservation letter, but that never happened.
“She did already receive the preservation letter and it was altered,” Falwell said. “That’s what Watts said. We haven’t seen that yet, but as you heard in court, that’s what Watts had testified to.”
Falwell argued that the footage is relevant to the foundation’s case because the purpose of the grant was to provide transparency for DCHS.
“They’d had a lot of issues with the problem of transparency, so they had this 365-day ability to record, so if anybody wanted to go back and say, ‘Hey look, we’ve got this or we’ve got these cameras out front so people could see what was going on in the back,” Falwell said. “I’m not going to say anything. I think the general public can assume why anybody would change the settings from 365 days to two weeks.”
Thomsen objected to the prospect of allowing the hard drive to be examined in relation to the complaint. He pointed specifically to the language of the complaint, saying that the case is centered on funding rather than how those funds were used.
“The agreement is to ensure the money was spent with the purpose of installing the security system,” he said.
Falwell likened the case to a foundation awarding a vehicle to a business. He said the foundation still maintains the right to check in and ensure that the vehicle is being used appropriately.
“Transparency is the base of the case,” he said.
Barron III said he was particularly concerned with potential breaches in Section 10 of the agreement between DCHS and the foundation, which points specifically to criminal activity.
He ultimately ruled that both parties would be able to review footage found in the hard drive beginning Tuesday at FPD. Barron III said he would allow each party to bring along one additional person to review the footage, but would not allow any outside recording to take place.
“We were just here for discovery, but we were pretty much laying out our arguments in court,” Falwell said. “Winning this and overruling his objection was almost like winning the case, because the judge really sees what’s going on in front of him,” he said. “I think, if anything, it’s hurt their case to object to this.”
Thomsen denied to comment on the outcome of the objection.
A motion to dismiss DCHS’s lawsuit against FurEver Home, LLC. was continued until May 20.
In the motion, FurEver Home, LLC. stated that DCHS’s complaint failed to state a cause of action “upon which relief can be granted.” Additionally, FurEver Home, LLC. stated that the complaint failed to join necessary parties to the case and fails to assert a “justiciable claim for relief.”
In late February, DCHS submitted a complaint against both the City of Fremont and FurEver Home, LLC. following the termination of its contract.
In its complaint against FurEver Home, LLC., DCHS alleged that the decision to enter into a contract with the City of Fremont was a “wrongful interference with the contractual rights of the plaintiff.”
Additionally, DCHS alleged that, by entering into a contract with the City of Fremont, FurEver Home, LLC., “maliciously interfered with the economic relations between the plaintiff and the City of Fremont and its residents.”
The complaint also alleged that the contract with FurEver Home would cause DCHS to suffer damages in the form of lost revenue and income, license fees and impound release fees.
DCHS is seeking to vacate the contract between the City of Fremont and FurEver Home and recover damages from lost income and revenue.“The lawsuit by Dodge County Humane Society is an unfortunate event,” FurEver Home Founder and President Deb Newill said in a statement provided to the Tribune in March. “Their lawsuit is meritless, and FurEver Home will vigorously defend against it. FurEver Home is not responsible for the loss of DCHS’s contract. The City of Fremont terminated the DCHS contract, for cause, at a public hearing. Also at a public hearing, the City Council accepted Furever Home’s bid for animal shelter services. The city council made both decisions on an informed basis. FurEver Home has always had a strong partnership with the City of Fremont and its citizens. We will move past this lawsuit and we look forward to serving the animals of the community in our new capacity as animal shelter.”