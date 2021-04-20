DCHS director seen modifying security system's recording settings, according to testimony

Falwell argued that the footage is relevant to the foundation’s case because the purpose of the grant was to provide transparency for DCHS.

“They’d had a lot of issues with the problem of transparency, so they had this 365-day ability to record, so if anybody wanted to go back and say, ‘Hey look, we’ve got this or we’ve got these cameras out front so people could see what was going on in the back,” Falwell said. “I’m not going to say anything. I think the general public can assume why anybody would change the settings from 365 days to two weeks.”

Thomsen objected to the prospect of allowing the hard drive to be examined in relation to the complaint. He pointed specifically to the language of the complaint, saying that the case is centered on funding rather than how those funds were used.

“The agreement is to ensure the money was spent with the purpose of installing the security system,” he said.

Falwell likened the case to a foundation awarding a vehicle to a business. He said the foundation still maintains the right to check in and ensure that the vehicle is being used appropriately.

“Transparency is the base of the case,” he said.