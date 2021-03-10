DCHS files lawsuit against City of Fremont, FurEver Home, LLC. over terminated contract

The Dodge County Humane Society has filed a lawsuit against the City of Fremont and FurEver Home LLC., over the approaching termination of its contract with the city.
The action came in two separate complaints filed against the city and newly contracted animal sheltering service on Feb. 25 and 26, respectively.
Two days prior to the filing of DCHS’s complaint against the City of Fremont, Fremont City Council voted to approve a letter of termination outlining several sections of the city’s contract with DCHS that are alleged to be in violation.
Those alleged violations include failure to produce a complete monthly report of activities and tracking statistics, such as animal intake and euthanasias, and failure to comply with section (2)(f) of the contract, which requires DCHS to provide a Notice of Impoundment along with “significant markers or other identifiers to the Fremont Police Department within 24 hours of impoundment” if no owner is identified.
Included as an exhibit in DCHS’s complaint against the City of Fremont, which also names the Fremont City Council, is an Oct. 22 Notice of Non-Compliance and Request to Cure from City Attorney Molly Miller of Adams & Sullivan, the law firm employed by the City of Fremont, regarding the alleged violations.
That letter, addressed to DCHS and Attorney Thomas Thomsen, gave a 30-day window to provide the office with “processes and/or procedures being implemented to cure said issues and contract violations.”
However, DCHS alleged in its complaint that “there is no indication in said letter, expressed or implied, that said letter provides notice of termination.”
Thomsen declined to comment further on the complaints, stating that “our lawsuits speak for themselves.”
The complaint against the City of Fremont also pointed to an Oct. 13 City Council meeting where several items related to the investigation into DCHS were tabled indefinitely.
It pointed to a single motion introduced by Councilmember Brad Yerger. The motion requested that council “definitively request that legal counsel focus on the breach of contract “for cause” language in the animal control contract with DHCS.
The motion would have also requested counsel to draft the documentation necessary for serving a legal termination notice to DHCS regarding its contract with the city.
Since the motion was tabled indefinitely, DCHS alleged that the subsequent Oct. 22 Notice of Cure “could not have been authorized by the City Council of the City of Fremont.”
The complaint also alleged that the actions of council during its Feb. 23 meeting were “arbitrary, capricious, unreasonable and unlawful” and would cause “irreparable harm to DCHS.”
The complaint further alleged that DCHS is in full compliance with the terms and conditions of the animal control contract with the City of Fremont.
DCHS is seeking to vacate the decision to terminate the city’s contract and reinstate the contract “in full force and effect.”
City Attorney Travis Jacott declined to comment on the complaint submitted by DCHS.
In its complaint against FurEver Home, LLC., DCHS alleged that the decision to enter into a contract with the City of Fremont was a “wrongful interference with the contractual rights of the plaintiff.”
The DCHS contract with the City of Fremont has already fulfilled “all of the requirements at law” for the provisions of animal control services for the City of Fremont, according to the complaint.
Additionally, DCHS alleged that, by entering into a contract with the City of Fremont, FurEver Home, LLC., “maliciously interfered with the economic relations between the plaintiff and the City of Fremont and its residents.”
The City of Fremont approved a $190,000 contract with FurEver Home, LLC. for animal sheltering services in January. At that point, the city was still making monthly payments to DCHS as part of its contract.
City Administrator Brian Newton told the Tribune in January that FurEver Home would serve as the primary sheltering service for animals for the City of Fremont, adding that individuals looking to either surrender or call for animal control services would still be able to utilize DCHS.
The complaint also alleged that the contract with FurEver Home would cause DCHS to suffer damages in the form of lost revenue and income, license fees and impound release fees.
DCHS is seeking to vacate the contract between the City of Fremont and FurEver Home and recover damages from lost income and revenue.
“The lawsuit by Dodge County Humane Society is an unfortunate event,” FurEver Home Founder and President Deb Newill said in a statement provided to the Tribune. “Their lawsuit is meritless, and Furever Home will vigorously defend against it. Furever Home is not responsible for the loss of DCHS’s contract. The City of Fremont terminated the DCHS contract, for cause, at a public hearing. Also at a public hearing, the City Council accepted Furever Home’s bid for animal shelter services. The city council made both decisions on an informed basis. Furever Home has always had a strong partnership with the City of Fremont and its citizens. We will move past this lawsuit and we look forward to serving the animals of the community in our new capacity as animal shelter.”