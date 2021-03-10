DCHS files lawsuit against City of Fremont, FurEver Home, LLC. over terminated contract

“The lawsuit by Dodge County Humane Society is an unfortunate event,” FurEver Home Founder and President Deb Newill said in a statement provided to the Tribune. “Their lawsuit is meritless, and Furever Home will vigorously defend against it. Furever Home is not responsible for the loss of DCHS’s contract. The City of Fremont terminated the DCHS contract, for cause, at a public hearing. Also at a public hearing, the City Council accepted Furever Home’s bid for animal shelter services. The city council made both decisions on an informed basis. Furever Home has always had a strong partnership with the City of Fremont and its citizens. We will move past this lawsuit and we look forward to serving the animals of the community in our new capacity as animal shelter.”