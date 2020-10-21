DCSO releases numbers from nationwide "U Drive. U Text. U Pay" campaign"

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office gave out 17 citations and contacted 25 vehicles between Oct. 8-12 as part of a nationwide “U Drive. U Text. U Pay” campaign.

Eleven DCSO deputies participated in the campaign and worked a total of 40 overtime hours. DCSO received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime pay during the period.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Arrests were made and citations were issued for the following:

Citations for DUS—4

Citations for DWI—1

Minor in Possession of Alcohol—4

Reckless Driving—1

Speeding—5

Citation for Stolen Vehicle—1

Citation for Uninsured Motorist—1

Fugitives Apprehended—1

The campaign is centered around aiding law enforcement officers in their efforts to keep distracted drivers off the road, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.