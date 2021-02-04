DCSO responds to early morning semi collision between Fremont and Ames

An early-morning accident involving a semi-truck and car resulted in minor injuries, according to Dodge County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brie Frank.

The accident occurred on a stretch of U.S. Highway 30 between Fremont and Ames shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday. Frank noted that roads had already become hazardous from overnight weather.

"The weather kind of moved in overnight, the high winds and snow and, I believe, a little bit of precipitation, that made the roads pretty slick," she said.

While the accident only resulted in minor injuries, Frank said it was difficult for emergency responders to reach the site of the accident due to traffic and reduced visibility from wind and snow.

"It was a difficult time to work," she said.

Because of the weather, Frank said the vehicles were left in the ditch along the side of the road until visibility improved enough for them to be towed safely.

U.S. Highway 30 opened back up to traffic shortly after 7 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Frank said DCSO responded to seven different weather-related incidents on the road.