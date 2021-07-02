Dead Timber State Recreation Area reopens after temporary closure

The Dead Timber State Recreation Area is open after a monthlong closure to repair roads in the area.
The campground at Dead Timber State Recreation Area in Dodge County was closed temporarily in early June.
Dead Timber State Recreation Area is located north of Scribner on U.S. Highway 275.
Repairs from 2019 and 2020 flooding, along with other roadway improvements, such as the widening of the access road to the campground, began during the first week of June.
The access road to the Dead Timber State Recreation Area campground has since been reopened following the completion of construction.
In addition to the access road being temporarily closed in June so it could be widened, other road improvements, including flood repairs, were made to the state recreation area.
A virtual meeting on a plan to redevelop the 200-acre flood-prone park was held by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in late March.
Through six breakout rooms on Zoom, members of the public were able to give feedback on the plans for Dead Timber's future.
During the meeting, Jim Swenson, parks division administrator with Nebraska Game and Parks, said the state recreation area has been a favorite destination for camping, hiking, fishing and kayaking since the late 1930s.
“It’s hosted thousands of visitors over the years, but interestingly enough, remains undiscovered for many yet,” he said. “The park and surrounding landscape is truly a recreational resource that reflects the rich diversity and unique environment of the Elkhorn River Valley, as well as challenging us to come up with a management plan to deal with the dynamic and active river corridor.”
The state recreation area's redevelopment plan is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.