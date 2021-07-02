Dead Timber State Recreation Area reopens after temporary closure

The Dead Timber State Recreation Area is open after a monthlong closure to repair roads in the area.

The campground at Dead Timber State Recreation Area in Dodge County was closed temporarily in early June.

Dead Timber State Recreation Area is located north of Scribner on U.S. Highway 275.

Repairs from 2019 and 2020 flooding, along with other roadway improvements, such as the widening of the access road to the campground, began during the first week of June.

The access road to the Dead Timber State Recreation Area campground has since been reopened following the completion of construction.

In addition to the access road being temporarily closed in June so it could be widened, other road improvements, including flood repairs, were made to the state recreation area.

A virtual meeting on a plan to redevelop the 200-acre flood-prone park was held by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in late March.

Through six breakout rooms on Zoom, members of the public were able to give feedback on the plans for Dead Timber's future.