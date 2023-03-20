The deadline for Nebraskans to apply for heating assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is March 31.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program designed to help lower-income households stay safe and healthy by providing financial assistance to offset the costs of heating and cooling. LIHEAP crisis funding will still be available after March 31.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) wants to ensure that all who are eligible and want heating assistance apply by the March 31 deadline. To qualify for LIHEAP, a household must:

• Have income at or below 150% of the federal poverty level (FPL);

• Meet the LIHEAP citizenship and residency requirement;

• Be responsible for home energy utilities; and,

• Not be otherwise disqualified or ineligible.

For Nebraskans unsure of whether they may qualify, there is no penalty for applying if you are not eligible. Trained staff is available to walk applicants through all of the services that LIHEAP provides.

Individuals can request or apply for LIHEAP through DHHS:

• Online at https://dhhs-access-neb-menu.ne.gov/start/?tl=en;

• In-person at a DHHS Office https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Public-Assistance-Offices.aspx; or,

• By calling ACCESSNebraska at 800-383-4278.