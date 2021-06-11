 Skip to main content
Deadline to file personal property returns is July 1
Deadline to file personal property returns is July 1

Dodge County Courthouse
Fremont Tribune files

The Dodge County Assessor reminds area residents that all 2021 Nebraska Personal Property Returns (complete with a Depreciation Schedule) filed after July 1, 2021, will be assessed a 25% penalty.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Susan, 402-727-3916 or susan.severson@dodgecounty.ne.gov.

