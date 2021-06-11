Deadline to file personal property returns is July 1

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The Dodge County Assessor reminds area residents that all 2021 Nebraska Personal Property Returns (complete with a Depreciation Schedule) filed after July 1, 2021, will be assessed a 25% penalty.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Susan, 402-727-3916 or susan.severson@dodgecounty.ne.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today