Dean Jacobs honored via scholarship, award

If anyone has ever lived his dreams, it’s Dean Jacobs.

His worldwide travels have been filled with adventure.

He’s lived with mountain gorillas in Rwanda, climbed into the pyramids of Egypt and floated 3,000 miles down the Amazon River on cargo ships.

The Fremont man has gone swimming with sea lions, penguins and dolphins in the Galapagos Islands. He’s taught the hokey pokey dance to children in Thailand, India and Uganda.

He’s traveled by horseback in the mountains of Mongolia and via dog sled in Russia. He’s walked across Tiananmen Square in China, too.

Throughout it all, he’s never kept his explorations, insights or dreams to himself.

The author, speaker, and photographer has given many presentations to schoolkids around the world, encouraging them to dream big and go after their dreams.

This fall, Jacobs received the Dr. Ron Holt Civic Engagement Award at his alma mater, Wayne State College, for inspiring young people in Nebraska and across the globe.

Previously, this award has gone to students or faculty members.

Jacobs is the first in the alumni community to receive it.

Holt also has endowed a scholarship in Jacobs’ name. The Dean Jacobs’ Endowed Scholarship at WSC is meant to help students see their dreams become reality.

“I had known Dean dating back to when we were students at Wayne State College,” Holt said. “Dean’s mission is to help today’s youth realize they can dream big, live tall, and make the world better.”

Holt appreciates Jacobs’ ability to motivate young people.

“His inspirational message will lead many to attend college as a means to fulfill their dreams,” Holt said. “My hope is this scholarship will help future WSC students fulfill the dreams that Dean helped plant and inspire so long ago.”

Jacobs is pleased about the award and scholarship.

“I’m honored. It’s really special to be recognized for something that you’ve committed your life to,” he said.

Jacobs’ hasn’t made it his aim to receive tributes.

“I chose to do this work, not so I would be receiving awards, but because I believe I can make a difference and leave the world a little bit better than when I found it,” he said.

Jacobs especially enjoys working with people when they are young.

“If you impact them, you impact the rest of their life,” he said.

And not only can they benefit, but everyone whom their lives might touch.

“They end up doing things and having experiences and crossing paths with people that maybe they wouldn’t have, because they made different choices, based on what they’ve learned in the little time that I got to engage with them,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs will create the criteria for whom is eligible to receive the scholarship.

“Nothing would make me happier than for some kid who ends up at Wayne State College, who heard me when they were young and chose to follow their dreams and it took them there,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said the scholarship criteria has yet to be determined, but the preference would be for someone who needs it financially. In addition to the current endowment, the scholarship has been opened to public donation.

“They said there’s a lot of people who have donated to it. That, in itself, is humbling,” Jacobs said.

Funds from Jacobs’ scholarship are available for the 2022-2023 school year, said Amy Gade, WSC associate director of admissions. After a student is admitted to the college, he or she may complete the scholarship application on the website.

To donate to the Jacobs scholarship fund, contact the WSC Foundation office at 402-375-7534.

Jacobs graduated from Fremont High School in 1980 and from Wayne State College in 1986 with a biology degree. He worked for Purina Cattle Chow in Kearney for two years and then 10 years for Pfizer Animal Health as its national dairy specialist.

His life would change.

“I did a time out,” Jacobs said. “I quit my job and sold my house to follow a dream.”

His dream was to take a trip around the world. His first trip extended from 2001 to 2003. He traveled through 28 countries, living on $10 to $15 a day.

“I’m not a trust fund baby,” he said. “I need to make the money last, but a tiny budget puts you in contact with the ordinary people and that’s where the magic is,” Jacobs said.

Adding together all of his travels, Jacobs has spent more than eight years of his life traveling through 58 countries. That includes trips to Israel and Australia and to the base of Mount Everest, which is in between Tibet and Nepal.

“When I stand in front of 500 kids on a gymnasium floor and I say ‘Dreams aren’t for special people, they’re for everyone,’ they believe it, because I’m talking about it from a life experience,” he said.

In his talks, Jacobs said he works to inspire young people to have hopes and dreams and to believe in themselves and what’s possible for their future.

Jacobs said he teaches children to be curious about the world so they’re willing to participate with it and not be shut off from it.

“I’m teaching them to widen their perspective, because the wider the perspective, the bigger the dream,” he added. “If we only know a little bit about the world, we have little dreams about the world.”

Dreams aren’t only for those with financial means.

“This applies to any kid – whether they’re super wealthy or super poor,” Jacobs said. “What I’m coaching them to do is not economically dependent. Every kid can have a dream, if they’re willing to do the work.”

Jacobs again speaks from life experience.

“We didn’t have a lot of money growing up, but I still gave myself permission to dream,” he said.

Jacobs did the work, including two years as a fulltime Fremont Tribune photographer, necessary to fulfill his dream and has continued to travel.

Not all of Jacobs’ travels have been carefree.

While whitewater rafting down the Nile River, he was thrown from the craft and pulled underneath into darkness. He was robbed at gunpoint in Turkey and chased by a hippo in Africa.

There have been bills to pay. It costs money to travel. And people haven’t seen the hard, behind-the-scenes stuff.

Yet Jacobs said he wouldn’t trade any of it, because of how he’s been rewarded.

He focuses on the good things.

“What I’m most proud of is when I get a note or email or message from a student who tells me they’ve done things they wouldn’t have done or they have hope or belief in themselves they didn’t have before until we had an opportunity to work together or listen to what I have to say,” he said.

Jacobs plans to continue his work with schools and giving keynote presentations at conferences.

He continues to be optimistic and grateful, noting: “I’m a lucky guy, who life has provided me opportunities and choices to make a positive contribution.”

