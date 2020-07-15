DED expands eligibility for small business grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development is expanding its eligibility for its Small Business Stabilization grant program.

While the program was previously only eligible to businesses between five and 49 employees, those numbers were changed to one and 75 last Monday.

“The express goal of this program is to help our small businesses make it through this difficult period so they can eventually return to profitability,” DED Director Anthony Goins said in a press release. “We are glad to be able to expand the program to a wider pool of applicants.”

The SBS program was provided for by $392 million in COVID-19 relief funding from the federal government, with $330 million set aside for small businesses and livestock producers.

For Fremont and Dodge County’s small businesses, Greater Fremont Development Council President and CEO Garry Clark said they now have a chance at a possible 14,000 more grants of around $12,000 apiece.

“This is an amazing change to allow those who are from one to 75 employees eligibility with the current grant fund,” he said.