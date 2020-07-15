DED expands eligibility for small business grants

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development is expanding its eligibility for its Small Business Stabilization grant program.
While the program was previously only eligible to businesses between five and 49 employees, those numbers were changed to one and 75 last Monday.
“The express goal of this program is to help our small businesses make it through this difficult period so they can eventually return to profitability,” DED Director Anthony Goins said in a press release. “We are glad to be able to expand the program to a wider pool of applicants.”
The SBS program was provided for by $392 million in COVID-19 relief funding from the federal government, with $330 million set aside for small businesses and livestock producers.
For Fremont and Dodge County’s small businesses, Greater Fremont Development Council President and CEO Garry Clark said they now have a chance at a possible 14,000 more grants of around $12,000 apiece.
“This is an amazing change to allow those who are from one to 75 employees eligibility with the current grant fund,” he said.
The new deadline to apply for the grants is 4 p.m. Friday. Eligibility for the program can be certified by visiting getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov/nebraska-small-business-stabilization-grant.
Applicants will be notified through email to complete a full application, which will be accepted effective immediately.
Clark said with surveys conducted by the GFDC, he estimates that at least 40% to 50% of the eligible businesses in Dodge County should apply for the new grants.
“I understand that the change is due to low numbers during the initial release, so this is a clear indication that any of our local leaders, banking institutions and business owners should spread the word,” he said.
The GFDC is also providing grants for businesses affected by COVID-19 with the Dodge County Small Business Relief Program, an addition to the Welstead Fund that will award seven $1,000 grants to Dodge County businesses.
Clark said he was excited to see the new opportunity, which he said should help people who are self-employed.
“As we say, Dodge County: Here We Grow,” he said. “Let’s be sure to give ourselves a chance to manage the gap created during this pandemic.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.