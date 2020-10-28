 Skip to main content
Deer permits can be purchased online
Nebraska Game and Parks

Deer season is approaching and many hunters can safely purchase permits from the comfort of their own homes.

Rather than travel to a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting office, hunters can purchase deer permits online at OutdoorNebraska.org. By going to that site, they also can monitor the number of remaining permits by clicking on Permits, and then Remaining Permits.

The Nebraska firearm deer season is Nov. 14-22.

