American Legion Post 20 has selected delegates to represent Fremont at Cornhusker Boys State, June 2-8, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln downtown campus.
The annual citizenship program, sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion, is designed to provide youths a better understanding of how city, county and state governments operate.
Cornhusker Boys State is set up as a functional “51st state” and each boy learns how government subdivisions operate by actually doing the job. Participants will campaign for offices, hold elections, take part in band and chorus, compete in athletics, and be involved in other varied activities as part of the citizenship training program. They will set up their own state government and draft bills.
Special lectures and addresses will be delivered by experienced public officials and professional leaders throughout Nebraska.
The delegate from Archbishop Bergan High School is Jake Ridder.
The delegates from Fremont High School are Turner Blick, Avery Martin and Jackson A. Ross.
Orientation for the delegates from District 7 is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Ashland American Legion Post 129, 1541 Silver St.