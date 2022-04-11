 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Department of Transportation announces road closure

County Road 13 between County Road S and County Road T in Dodge County will be closed for about the next three weeks.

This closure is necessary to allow for the grading of the new roadway at this location. This work is weather dependent, so the duration may need to be adjusted.

