Department of Transportation announces road closure

County Road 13 between County Road S and County Road T in Dodge County will be closed for about the next three weeks.
This closure is necessary to allow for the grading of the new roadway at this location. This work is weather dependent, so the duration may need to be adjusted.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today