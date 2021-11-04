Dept. of Transportation meets with North Bend, proposes new intersection on U.S. 30

Although several North Bend residents said they want an overpass system, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is proposing a different alternative for the U.S. Highway 30 Expressway and Nebraska 79 Highway intersection.

NDOT officials met with the public on Tuesday night. NDOT is proposing construction of a restricted crossing U-turn intersection at the intersection in Dodge County.

The state transportation department chose the U-turn intersection or RCUT, because of a balance of safety concerns and cost effectiveness.

The state-funded project is estimated to cost $600,000. The final design is expected by December with an anticipated start in spring 2022 and completion that fall.

“This design is new to our state,” said Tim Weander, District 2 engineer for the Nebraska Department of Roads. “The first RCUT Nebraska put in was on US-81 up near Humphrey in 2020. The year previously that area had 24 fatalities. So far since its installment, that number has dropped to zero.”

Weander talked about other benefits.

“This design not only is incredibly cost effective, but reduces conflict points (areas where a crash or impact can occur) and travel times. This design saves lives, time and money,” Weander said.

NDOT officials talked about support they’ve received for the plan.

“This design and the current plan for implementation was approved by the North Bend School Board, the Chamber of Commerce and the City of North Bend,” said Bill Wehling, NDOT assistant design engineer.

Wehling talked about a plan adjustment made following suggestions.

“We also have taken public feedback already about the RCUT’s design,” Wehling said. “Semi drivers have told us that at some points they would go off the road when making the turn, so we increased the width of the design and now that problem is eliminated and travel times have actually increased,” Wehling said.

North Bend Mayor Rod Scott talked about the benefit he sees from the project.

“The state has given us everything we need to make this better. This is gonna save some lives,” Scott said.

North Bend Central Public Schools Superintendent Dan Endorf expressed his support.

“We’ve been discussing safety with staff and parents alike for what seems like decades,” Endorf said. “Even today I was a bit apprehensive because we had some heavy fog this morning. If it is more heavy fog or ice like what we are accustomed to in this state, I do believe this is the right step. I do compliment the Department of Transportation for this design.”

The mood noticeably shifted during a time of public comment and questions. Multiple audience members expressed desire for an overpass system.

“I do not understand why we can't just build an overpass and get it over with,” one audience member said. “Yes, it will cost more, but we’ve seen too much death on that road. How much is a life worth?”

Another member of the audience told how a similar design was built in an area where he travels for work, and it didn't seem like it solved anything.

Instead, he said, the RCUT is being replaced with a roundabout system.

A third audience member questioned the validity of the safety statistics, while another wondered why the City of Fremont was able to get an overpass, but not North Bend.

“Our road is classified as an expressway and Fremont’s is a freeway,” Weander said. “All freeways have an overpass, an on ramp and off ramp design, while expressways don't necessarily need that because of the lower amount of traffic.”

Weander expressed his confidence in the NDOT plan.

“Our design is a new one for Nebraska but has shown promising results,” Weander said. “This design is the safest that we’ve thought of for the area. Is an overpass completely off the table for the future, I can't say that, but we are confident this will be the right call.”

The public meeting ended with audience members talking with NDOT members about the design and any questions or concerns they have.

“I think above everything else, they need to get this right,” Endorf said. “There is a lot of pressure to get this right.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0