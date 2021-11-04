Dept. of Transportation Meets With North Bend, Proposes New Intersection On US30

The Nebraska Department of Transportation or NDOT is proposing to construct a restricted crossing U-turn intersection at U.S. Highway 30 Expressway (US30) and Nebraska Highway 79 (N-79) in Dodge County.

The U-turn intersection or RCUT was chosen by NDOT because of a balance of safety concerns and cost effectiveness, which was the theme of the Public Information meeting NDOT hosted in North bend on Tuesday.

The meeting started with a list of details about the project, like its estimated costliness and dates of when it will start and end.

The project is said by NDOT to take about $600,000 which will be entirely state funded, with its final design for the project being in December with anticipated start and completion dates of Spring of 2022 and Fall of 2022 respectively.

NDOT took the rest of the public meeting to give off statistics about the project's effectiveness before handing it over to local representatives for their comments and finally public questions.

“This design is new to our state. The first RCUT Nebraska put in was on US-81 up near Humphrey in 2020. The year previously that area had 24 fatal crashes. So far since its installment, that number has dropped to zero,” said Tim Weander, District 2 Engineer for the Nebraska Department of Roads.

“This design not only is incredibly cost effective but reduces conflict points (areas where a crash or impact can occur) and travel times. This design saves lives, time and money,” said Weander.

“This design and the current plan for implementation was approved by the North bend School Board, the Chamber of Commerce and the City of North bend,” said Bill Wehling, Assistant Design Engineer at Nebraska Department of Transportation.

“We also have taken public feedback already about the RCUT’s design. Semi drivers have told us that at some points they would go off the road when making the turn, so we increased the width of the design and now that problem is eliminated and travel times have actually increased,” said Wehling.

The public figures present for the meeting where North bend Mayor Rod Scott and North bend Central Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Endorf. “The state has given us everything we need to make this better, this is gonna save some lives,” said Scott. “We’ve been discussing safety with staff and parents alike for what seems like decades. Even today I was a bit apprehensive because we had some heavy fog this morning. If it is more heavy fog or ice like what we are accustomed to in this state, I do believe this is the right step. I do compliment the Department of Transportation for this design,” said Endorf

Once public comments or questions were taken at the meeting, the mood noticeably shifted. “I do not understand why we can't just build an overpass and get it over with. Yes it will cost more but we’ve seen too much death on that road. How much is a life worth,” says one member of the audience. Another member of the audience discusses how a similar design was built in an area where he travels for work, and it didn't seem like it solved anything, and in fact, they are replacing the whole thing already with a roundabout system. Another audience member questions the validity of the safety statistics based on it not being presented as being either a two way or four way study. Another member of the audience discussed why the city of Fremont was able to get an overpass but not them.

The overall feeling from the audience was the desire for an overpass system, with it being mentioned by multiple members of the audience along with representative speakers almost 60 times. Members of NDOT did respond to these desires.

“Our road is classified as an expressway and Fremont’s is a freeway. All freeways have an overpass, an on ramp and off ramp design, while expressways don't necessarily need that because of the lower amount of traffic,” said Weander.

“Our design is a new one for Nebraska but has shown promising results. This design is the safest that we’ve thought of for the area. Is an overpass completely off the table for the future, I can't say that, but we are confident this will be the right call,” said Weander.

The public meeting ended with audience members being able to meet and talk with NDOT members about the design and any questions or concerns they have.

“I think above everything else, they need to get this right. There is a lot of pressure to get this right,” said Endorf.

