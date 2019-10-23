United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has indicted Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy, Craig A. Harbaugh, on 15 counts.
Harbaugh, 44, of Fremont, was placed on administrative leave, Dodge County Sheriff Steven D. Hespen said in a release.
“It is the obligation of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to uphold the law and we expect our deputies to do so at all times in their personal conduct. When we became aware that one of our deputies, Craig Harbaugh, was under investigation we took the matter seriously, including immediately placing him on administrative leave. We will fully cooperate with federal authorities in this matter and conduct our own internal investigation into Deputy Harbaugh’s conduct. Due to the pending criminal charges and ongoing investigation, Deputy Harbaugh will not be acting in any capacity on behalf o the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office,” the statement reads.
Harbaugh faces 13 counts of wire fraud between October 2014 and October 2019. It is alleged that Harbaugh and his company, Tactical Solutions Gear, LLC, defrauded a bank and six victims of $10,979,214.
The remaining counts charge Harbaugh with bank fraud resulting from the same scheme.
Harbaugh was arrested and had his initial appearance on October 23, 2019, in federal court in Omaha.