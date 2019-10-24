A Dodge County Sheriff's deputy was released from custody after appearing in federal court on Wednesday for defrauding a bank and six victims of nearly $11 million.
Craig Harbaugh of Fremont has been charged with 15 counts of fraud. Great Western Bank suffered almost $5 million in losses as a result of his actions, according to a court document.
Harbaugh pleaded not guilty to all counts on Wednesday. He is required to update his attorney if he changes his address and cannot have a firearm in his home.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office placed Harbaugh on administrative leave shortly after the investigation became known.
According to court documents, Harbaugh "devised and intended to devise a scheme to defraud" the parties as early as October 2014.
Harbaugh, who is the owner and operator of Tactical Solutions Gear, started executing the plan for wire fraud on March 26, 2018, according to a court document.
Over the next 15 months, the document said Harbaugh submitted false documents to Great Western Bank and six investors to convince them that he had contracts and agreements with governmental and commercial entities for TSG's orders.
Harbaugh would then promise a return of investment to the victims, which never came, the document said.
"Thanks a lot for lossening (sic) all of are (sic) retirement money $1,344,000 you just keep taking are (sic) money," one victim texted Harbaugh.
"I did not lose your money I filed [bankruptcy] for me and that has nothing to do with what we had," Harbaugh responded. "I swear that your money is good. I did not lose it. You will have it on Monday."
Harbaugh has been charged with five counts of fraud against Great Western Bank and eight counts against four victims. An additional two counts charge him with bank fraud resulting from the same scheme.
Harbaugh's pretrial motion deadline has been set to Dec. 13.