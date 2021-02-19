Developers, leaders discuss Fremont's housing situation at virtual meeting

Multiple property developers gave updates on their projects at the Greater Fremont Development Council’s Housing Forum Feb. 11.
Spencer Lombardo of the Fremont Commons said the property had finished its first building with 108 affordable housing units.
Although the property has seen huge demand for two-bedroom apartments, Lombardo said the Fremont Commons has had difficulty selling one-bedroom units at an affordable price.
“We’re going to move forward because there’s pent-up demand, but phase three’s going to be all two-bedrooms at this point,” he said. “Which maybe is not a bad thing, but I guess my point is we probably need to figure out how to build affordably in Fremont.”
However, Lombardo said he was pleased to see that 50% of the signed leases came from people whose previous addresses were outside of Fremont, while 25% were outside of Nebraska.
Jake Hoppe of Bluestem Commons said the property would include three-fourths rental units, with one-fourth for owners. The development will include a mix of styles and price points after it opens this summer.
“We’re really trying to hit a range of housing needs in one project,” Hoppe said.
Ryan Durant is currently developing the Lofts @ 505 project, which will add 28 apartment units to the 505 Building in downtown Fremont. The building will also host the 505 Brewing Company.
Although development costs had risen for the company in the last year, Durant said the project received a predevelopment loan from GFDC and had been approved for historic tax credits.
“It’s fortunate that Fremont was in a position where they felt the need and the Greater Fremont Development Council felt the need that this should be a priority,” he said.
Don Peterson and Associates President Jennifer Bixby said the SunRidge Place would feature about 50% of its units available to rent. She said the project was going in smaller phases, with phase two to start in 2022.
“We’ve got to keep everybody in town, not just the workers, but the business owners here in town, too, so they keep reinvesting in our community,” Bixby said. “So we’ll make sure we have all price points available.”
Scribner Economic Development Director Elizabeth Valla said the community would be renovating a vacated downtown hotel building, as well as an old school building for new housing.
“So many amazing things are happening here in Scribner,” she said. “Everywhere I look there’s funding, so it’s just getting the word out.”
Other Fremont organization leaders also gave updates, including Tera Kucera of Care Corps’ LifeHouse, Joy McKay of the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity and Brad Wiese of Rebuilding Together.