Developers, leaders discuss Fremont's housing situation at virtual meeting

Although development costs had risen for the company in the last year, Durant said the project received a predevelopment loan from GFDC and had been approved for historic tax credits.

“It’s fortunate that Fremont was in a position where they felt the need and the Greater Fremont Development Council felt the need that this should be a priority,” he said.

Don Peterson and Associates President Jennifer Bixby said the SunRidge Place would feature about 50% of its units available to rent. She said the project was going in smaller phases, with phase two to start in 2022.

“We’ve got to keep everybody in town, not just the workers, but the business owners here in town, too, so they keep reinvesting in our community,” Bixby said. “So we’ll make sure we have all price points available.”

Scribner Economic Development Director Elizabeth Valla said the community would be renovating a vacated downtown hotel building, as well as an old school building for new housing.

“So many amazing things are happening here in Scribner,” she said. “Everywhere I look there’s funding, so it’s just getting the word out.”