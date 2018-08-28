The Fremont City Council is set to consider resolutions of final plats for two proposed mixed-use developments on Morningside Road at its meeting on tonight.
The proposed developments include Morningside Pointe Addition, which is being developed by Fremont Area Land Co., and Morningside Crossing, which is being developed by Pure Properties, LLC.
Morningside Pointe is a proposed mixed-use development that would be located just east of the Deerfield Subdivision near the corner of Luther Road and Morningside Road in southeast Fremont.
The final plat request encompasses the northern portion of the overall development consisting of 83.27 acres and including one multi-family lot, 32 attached single-family lots, and 26 single-family lots.
According to Fremont Planning Director Jennifer Dam, development plans for the multi-family and commercial areas in the overall development will be required to be approved prior to the issuance of any building permits.
At that point in time, Luther Road will be paved to Samuel Road with the developer paying for the cost of half of the road abutting their development, said Dam during staff report at the Fremont Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 20.
Both final plat requests, for Morningside Pointe and Morningside Crossing, were recommended for approval by unanimous votes at Planning Commission meeting last week. Commissioner Marty Gifford recused himself from consideration of Morningside Pointe items at the meeting.
The second requested final plat on the agenda is for the proposed Morningside Crossing mixed-use development which would be located at the northeast corner of Morningside Road and Johnson Road near the Highway 275 interchange.
The final plat accounts for a first phase of 120 apartment units, with the overall proposed mixed-used development including several possible commercial uses.
“The vision really for this mixed development is for multi-family housing, commercial, maybe some storage units, and a convenient store,” Jeff Ray of JEO Consulting Group, said speaking on behalf of the applicant, Pure Properties, LLC at the Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 20.
The Commission also voted unanimously, 8-0, to recommend approval of a preliminary plat and final plat of the proposed Morningside Crossing development.
Ray continued that the proposed multi-family housing is envisioned to be a “high end” apartment complex with amenities including a workout facility, clubhouse, pool, and large walking path.
“We are looking at catering towards young professionals and families that are downsizing,” Ray said. “These will all be at market rate; none of these are proposed to be low income at this point.”
According to Ray, the developers expect a total of 300 apartment units at the site upon build-out.
The city council meeting is set for 7 p.m., with a study session for budget discussion taking place at 6:30 p.m., in the City Council Chambers at 400 E. Military Avenue.
The full city council agenda can be found online at www.fremontne.gov/agendacenter.