DHHS, Region 6 partnering for new mental health resources program

Although the hospital serves five counties, Rayner said just in the last few days, it received a call from western Nebraska from someone in need of a bed.

“We get patients from all over,” she said. “We serve Omaha and Fremont and Lincoln and various communities, so our beds are full most of the time.”

As the hospital continues to take patients, Rayner said the new program will be of great use as it serves the area.

“We’re continuing to grow our services and expand based on population,” she said. “So while the region expands, we tend to expand as well.”

Rayner said Methodist Fremont Health is also looking for more employees as it takes on more patients.

“Since we are growing, we’re continuing to look for new resources and people who want to work in mental health,” she said. “As the world is changing with COVID and we see mental health on the increase, if anybody has an interest in it, give us a call.”

