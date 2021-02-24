DHHS, Region 6 partnering for new mental health resources program

With a new partnership, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is aiming to improve access to inpatient mental healthcare sources in the Omaha area.
DHHS’ Division of Behavioral Health (DBH) is creating a pilot program with Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare and OpenBeds, a technology company that uses behavioral health resource data to provide access to people.
“Nebraskans who are in crisis need timely access to vital services to begin the process of recovery,” DBH Director Sheri Dawson said in a press release. “In this project, OpenBeds will help providers in Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington Counties quickly connect patients to a network of inpatient mental health providers.”
Region 6 is the state’s most populous behavioral health region, which provides mental health and substance use disorder services to Dodge, Washington, Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties.
Using the OpenBeds behavioral health system, used in seven different steps, Region 6 will be able to immediately identify treatment services for patients through an online system in a timely manner.
According to the release, lessons from the pilot program will then be used for statewide implementation for OpenBeds.
Andrea Rayner, director of behavioral services at Methodist Fremont Health, said the hospital has a 20-bed unit serving adults who are in danger to themselves and others.
Although the hospital serves five counties, Rayner said just in the last few days, it received a call from western Nebraska from someone in need of a bed.
“We get patients from all over,” she said. “We serve Omaha and Fremont and Lincoln and various communities, so our beds are full most of the time.”
As the hospital continues to take patients, Rayner said the new program will be of great use as it serves the area.
“We’re continuing to grow our services and expand based on population,” she said. “So while the region expands, we tend to expand as well.”
Rayner said Methodist Fremont Health is also looking for more employees as it takes on more patients.
“Since we are growing, we’re continuing to look for new resources and people who want to work in mental health,” she said. “As the world is changing with COVID and we see mental health on the increase, if anybody has an interest in it, give us a call.”