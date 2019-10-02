The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said it received a report of the first Nebraska death related to vaping or e-cigarettes earlier this week.
The death occurred last May, public health officials said. The person was over the age of 65 and lived in the Douglas County Health Department area.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 805 lung injury cases reported in 46 states and one United States territory. In 10 of those states, 12 deaths have been reported.
Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, said the center is taking the news seriously.
“We’ve been fortunate enough where we have not actually had a case within our section yet, but there definitely needs to be a focus on education to the communities that we serve,” she said. “This is impacting people, and it’s not good.”
In a community health needs assessment conducted by Three Rivers, vaping among high school seniors doubled between 2016 and 2018 to more than 40%.
“We recommend that you should not use e-cigarettes or vaping products,” Uhing said. “And additionally, young adults and women who are pregnant should not use any of those above products as well.”
Uhing also said Three Rivers often gets asked what it can do as far as education on the issue.
“It’s definitely, definitely a problem, and we’re trying to figure out how we can be a resource and be helpful,” she said. “So that’s something that we’re currently working on.”
Sam Salaymeh, owner of Alohma, a local vape shop in Fremont, said there has been conflicting information on the issue. While he said the CDC said the death was from nicotine vaping, he said someone from Health and Human Services told him he was vaping oils.
You have free articles remaining.
“That’s a very key word for someone in the industry,” he said. “Because normal nicotine vaping is not based on oils, it’s based on sugar alcohols, which are water-soluble. So I cannot comment specifically on that case because we actually don’t know what he has been vaping.”
Salaymeh, who is originally from Omaha, is the president and CEO of AMV Holdings, the largest vaping retailer in the country. He has been in the industry for 10 years.
The illnesses that have been happening during the past few weeks, Salaymeh said, have been caused by using oil cartridges for illicit substances, including THC.
“People are not supposed to vape those oils, and sadly, the black market people are trying to make money by using a cutting agent called vitamin E acetate,” he said. “And that cutting agent should never be in a vape. These are drug dealers trying to make an extra buck, and sadly, that has led to these deaths.”
Salaymeh said there have been other conflicting information, including the Food and Drug Administration and CDC’s definitions of the term vaping. He said this inconsistency has caused him to shut down several of his shops due to the scare.
The CDC recently adjusted its statements, Salaymeh said, and added that 80% of the people affected reported using THC. In that same group, 16% insisted they only used nicotine vapor, but Salaymeh said the study didn’t require a THC test and relied on self-reporting.
Salaymeh said he’s working with more than 600 vape shop owners to work on a statement to demand that states and the FDA address these claims.
“We know it’s not normal vaping. This is contaminants,” he said. “Normal vaping has been popular for over 10 years, no one has ever had these issues, and all of a sudden, they’re appearing.”
Uhing said Three Rivers and other public health officials are working to investigate these illnesses and find out what exactly they are inhaling and where they were obtained.
“There are so many various factors that have to be taken into account when we’re doing these types of investigations,” she said. “It’s so early on, it’s puzzling and it’s scary all at the same time.”